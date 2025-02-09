Hyderabad Numaish Stall Holders Demand Extension or Rent Discounts from Exhibition Society

Stall owners at the 84th edition of Hyderabad Numaish, one of Asia’s largest annual exhibitions, have formally demanded that the Exhibition Society either extend the event’s duration or provide discounts on stall rents. The demand comes amid reports of declining footfall and revenue losses, with vendors citing insufficient customer turnout to sustain operations.

The 45-day event, which began on January 3, 2025, at the Numaish Grounds in Hyderabad, traditionally attracts millions of visitors. However, stall holders claim this year’s attendance has been “unusually low,” leading to financial distress.

Stall rents at Hyderabad Numaish range from ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh, depending on size and location. Many vendors reported earning less than 40% of their usual revenue this year.

The Exhibition Society, which organizes Hyderabad Numaish, acknowledged receiving the request but has not yet issued an official decision. A spokesperson stated, “We are reviewing the concerns and will prioritize a balanced solution for all stakeholders.”

Hyderabad Numaish typically hosts over 2,500 stalls, featuring textiles, handicrafts, food, and household goods. This year, however, vendors attribute the slump to:

Rising inflation reducing disposable incomes.

Competition from online shopping platforms.

Lack of promotional campaigns compared to previous editions.

Mohammad Asif, a leather goods vendor, said, “I’ve participated for 12 years, but this is the first time I’m considering not returning. The losses are too steep.”

While some visitors sympathize with vendors, others argue that extending the event may not guarantee better turnout. Social media debates have erupted, with hashtags like #SaveNumaish trending locally.

Hyderabad Numaish contributes significantly to the regional economy, generating employment for over 10,000 temporary workers. A shortened or financially strained event could ripple into broader economic challenges, particularly for small-scale artisans and food vendors.

The standoff between stall holders and the Exhibition Society underscores the challenges facing Hyderabad Numaish in a rapidly evolving consumer landscape. With both parties under pressure to act, the coming days will determine the fate of this historic event. Updates will be shared as negotiations progress.