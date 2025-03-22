Watch: Hyderabad Observes Earth Hour by Switching Off Lights at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: In a symbolic gesture to promote energy conservation and environmental awareness, the lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat were turned off for an hour on Saturday evening as part of the global Earth Hour movement.

Global Initiative to Highlight Climate Action

Earth Hour is a worldwide initiative organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), encouraging individuals, communities, and institutions to switch off non-essential electric lights for one hour—from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.—to show their commitment to the planet. The event typically takes place on the last Saturday of March, though exceptions are made during years when Holy Saturday coincides with the date, as seen in 2024.

Hyderabad Joins the Global Cause

The Telangana Secretariat going dark served as a powerful local symbol aligned with the global call to action. Several other buildings, institutions, and citizens across Hyderabad also participated by turning off their lights during the designated hour.

Origins of Earth Hour

The Earth Hour movement began in Sydney, Australia, in 2007, following initial discussions between WWF Australia and the Leo Burnett advertising agency in 2004 to find creative ways to raise awareness about climate change. Originally named “The Big Flick,” the concept gained widespread support and evolved into a global campaign.

The first official Earth Hour was observed on March 31, 2007, in Sydney, and the event quickly spread worldwide. In October 2007, San Francisco hosted its own version of the event, “Lights Out,” and subsequently aligned with the global Earth Hour initiative.

Earth Hour being observed in Hyderabad as lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat are turned off to conserve energy. pic.twitter.com/oPqnMRdDEW — Telangana Awaaz (@telanganaawaaz) March 22, 2025

A Symbolic Step Towards a Sustainable Future

While Earth Hour is primarily symbolic, it serves as an important reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and adopt sustainable practices. Hyderabad’s participation underscores the city’s growing environmental consciousness and commitment to global environmental goals.