Hyderabad on Alert as Seasonal Fevers Spike; Doctors Warn of Rising Dengue, Influenza & Chikungunya Cases

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a sharp rise in seasonal fevers, with dengue, influenza, and chikungunya spreading rapidly in the aftermath of rains and changing weather.

Doctors at Kamineni Hospitals have cautioned citizens to remain alert and adopt preventive measures to avoid complications.

Speaking at a press conference today, Dr M Swami, Head of General Medicine and Senior Consultant Physician, said this season’s dengue cases are showing unusual patterns.

“Patients first experience diarrhea, then fever after a day or two, followed by a platelet drop. Influenza and chikungunya cases are also on the rise. Stagnant rainwater, sudden weather changes, and increasing air pollution are worsening the situation, especially for those with allergies and chronic lung conditions,” he noted.

Senior consultant physician Dr Harikishan advised people to take flu shots or quadrivalent vaccines, avoid crowded areas, drink only boiled and cooled water stored in glass or steel bottles, and refrain from eating outside food. “Freshly cooked, hot meals at home are safest. Masks and hand hygiene are essential when stepping out,” he said.

Consultants Dr Srikrishna Raghavendra and Dr. Pradeep Kumar Patel warned against self-medication, urging citizens to consult doctors at the very onset of fever. “Since dengue, chikungunya, and influenza require different treatments, early testing and proper medical guidance are crucial,” they stressed.

The doctors collectively emphasised that with timely precautions and immediate medical attention, the city can effectively tackle the seasonal fever surge.