Hyderabad on Alert: Two Leopards Spotted Inside High-Security RCI Campus in Balapur
Two leopards seen inside Hyderabad's high-security RCI Campus in Balapur. Forest Department launches urgent operation. Residents warned. Latest updates.
HYDERABAD, July 11, 2025 – Two leopards were spotted inside the high-security Research Centre Imarat (RCI) campus in Balapur on Thursday evening, triggering a major wildlife alert and urgent response operations across the area.
Table of Contents
Critical Details
- Location: RCI Campus, Balapur (southwestern Hyderabad outskirts)
- Time: Thursday evening (July 10, 2025)
- Response: Forest Department teams mobilized immediately for search and capture
- Alert: Defence authorities notified RCI staff and nearby residents
Emergency Measures Underway
Forest Department personnel, equipped with tranquilizer guns, cages, and drones, are scouring the 1,800-acre RCI campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The operation focuses on safely capturing the leopards, suspected to have entered from the adjacent Manchirevula forest corridor due to recent habitat disruptions.
Public Safety Advisory:
- Avoid the RCI campus and nearby forested areas
- Do not walk alone after dusk in Balapur
- Report sightings immediately to Forest Department (☎️ 040-28881111) or Police (☎️ 100)
Rising Urban-Wildlife Encounters
This incident highlights increasing wildlife intrusions in Hyderabad’s peripheral zones. Balapur—adjacent to shrinking forest buffers—has recorded three leopard sightings since 2024. Rapid urbanization near the Osman Sagar catchment area has fragmented natural habitats, forcing wildlife into populated regions.
Current Status
As of Friday morning, the leopards remain at large. Authorities are monitoring camera traps and have issued temporary restrictions around RCI. Schools in Balapur suspended outdoor activities as a precaution.
Forest Officer Anil Kumar stated, “Our priority is public safety. We’re combing the area systematically and urge residents to stay vigilant.”
Safety Protocols for Residents
- Keep outdoor lights on at night
- Secure pets and livestock indoors
- Avoid dumping food waste near forests
The Forest Department continues round-the-clock operations. Further updates will follow as the situation evolves.