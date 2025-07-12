Hyderabad on Alert: Two Leopards Spotted Inside High-Security RCI Campus in Balapur

HYDERABAD, July 11, 2025 – Two leopards were spotted inside the high-security Research Centre Imarat (RCI) campus in Balapur on Thursday evening, triggering a major wildlife alert and urgent response operations across the area.

Critical Details

Location: RCI Campus, Balapur (southwestern Hyderabad outskirts)

RCI Campus, Balapur (southwestern Hyderabad outskirts) Time: Thursday evening (July 10, 2025)

Thursday evening (July 10, 2025) Response: Forest Department teams mobilized immediately for search and capture

Forest Department teams mobilized immediately for search and capture Alert: Defence authorities notified RCI staff and nearby residents

Emergency Measures Underway

Forest Department personnel, equipped with tranquilizer guns, cages, and drones, are scouring the 1,800-acre RCI campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The operation focuses on safely capturing the leopards, suspected to have entered from the adjacent Manchirevula forest corridor due to recent habitat disruptions.

Public Safety Advisory:

Avoid the RCI campus and nearby forested areas

Do not walk alone after dusk in Balapur

Report sightings immediately to Forest Department (☎️ 040-28881111) or Police (☎️ 100)

Rising Urban-Wildlife Encounters

This incident highlights increasing wildlife intrusions in Hyderabad’s peripheral zones. Balapur—adjacent to shrinking forest buffers—has recorded three leopard sightings since 2024. Rapid urbanization near the Osman Sagar catchment area has fragmented natural habitats, forcing wildlife into populated regions.

Current Status

As of Friday morning, the leopards remain at large. Authorities are monitoring camera traps and have issued temporary restrictions around RCI. Schools in Balapur suspended outdoor activities as a precaution.

Forest Officer Anil Kumar stated, “Our priority is public safety. We’re combing the area systematically and urge residents to stay vigilant.”

Safety Protocols for Residents

Keep outdoor lights on at night

Secure pets and livestock indoors

Avoid dumping food waste near forests

The Forest Department continues round-the-clock operations. Further updates will follow as the situation evolves.