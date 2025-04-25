Hyderabad on High Alert as Pakistani Nationals Face Forced Deportation!

In a significant development following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Central Government of India has decided to revoke the visas of Pakistani nationals currently residing in the country. The government has instructed all Pakistani citizens to leave India within a specific timeframe. This directive comes as part of ongoing measures to counter cross-border terrorism and strengthen national security.

Hyderabad Police Reviewing Records of Pakistani Nationals

The Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate has been put on high alert following the government’s order. The Special Branch of the police department is now thoroughly reviewing the records of Pakistani nationals registered in the city. Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals are required to report to a designated office at Purani Haveli, located in the Old City area, as part of the special registration process.

According to the data available from the Special Branch, there are currently 208 Pakistani nationals registered in Hyderabad. Of these, 156 individuals hold Long-Term Visas (LTVs), which are generally issued to those who are married to Indian citizens or have blood relatives in India. Additionally, 13 individuals possess Short-Term Visas, while the remaining individuals are residing in Hyderabad on Medical Visas for treatment.

Verification Process Underway, Deadline Imminent for Pakistani Nationals

In light of the recent directive from the central government, the Special Branch officials are actively verifying the residence details and other personal information of the 208 Pakistani nationals in Hyderabad. Authorities have been in close contact with the Pakistani Embassy, which has already informed its citizens to leave India immediately.

A senior police official stated that the authorities will work with the immigration department to track the exit of these individuals once the government’s deadline passes. Those who remain in India beyond the given timeframe will be identified, and if necessary, they will face forcible deportation.

No Pakistani Nationals in Hyderabad Hold SAARC Visas

It has been confirmed that none of the Pakistani nationals currently residing in Hyderabad hold SAARC visas. This additional detail has further streamlined the verification process, making it easier for authorities to focus on individuals with other visa types.

Police and Immigration Department Collaborating for Swift Action

The Hyderabad police have been working closely with the immigration department to ensure that the implementation of the government’s directive is swift and effective. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and any individuals who fail to comply with the order will face immediate legal action.