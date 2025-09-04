Hyderabad on High Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Week-Long Rains with Thunderstorms and Winds in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the coming week. Intermittent showers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in Hyderabad and its suburbs.

According to the Meteorological Department:

September 4 (Wednesday): Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at a few places, including Hyderabad.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at a few places, including Hyderabad. September 5 and 6: Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at some places, including Hyderabad.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at some places, including Hyderabad. September 7 and 8: Similar weather will continue with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Similar weather will continue with thunderstorms and gusty winds. September 9 to 11: Light rain is likely at a few places, though intensity will decrease.

The IMD has categorized the situation as “Medium Risk” and warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, slippery roads, and disruption to power and drainage systems. Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement during heavy rains and to follow instructions from civic and traffic authorities.

Additionally, there is a risk of blackouts due to falling trees or electric poles. Residents have been urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms and take precautionary measures.

According to the bulletin, thunderstorms with strong surface winds are likely in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts between September 4 and 8.