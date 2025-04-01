Hyderabad on the Brink of a Water Crisis? Aliabad Reservoir Pumps Restored Just in Time!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) successfully restored the damaged pumps at the Aliabad reservoir, ensuring normal water supply to affected areas.

Water Supply Disruption Due to Electrical Issue

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, a short circuit caused by an electrical cable issue near the Aliabad reservoir in O&M Division No. 8 led to the shutdown of 100 pumps. This resulted in a temporary water supply disruption in areas under Division-1 and Division-8.

Swift Repair and Restoration

Upon receiving reports of the issue, the concerned authorities promptly initiated repair work, and the pumps were successfully restored. As a result, the water supply has resumed in all affected areas.

Also Read: Minister Ponnam: HCU Land Not University Property, Issues Key Statement

Impact on Residents

Several households and businesses faced water shortages, causing inconvenience. However, the Hyderabad Water Board assured residents that measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Preventive Measures and Future Plans

HMWSSB is enhancing monitoring systems and strengthening electrical infrastructure to minimize disruptions and ensure uninterrupted water supply.