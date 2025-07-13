Hyderabad: One Injured as Police Open Fire at MLC Teenmaar Mallanna’s Office

Hyderabad: High tension prevailed at the office of MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, in Medipally on Sunday after his gunmen allegedly opened fire during a protest by members claiming to belong to Telangana Jagruthi.

Jagruthi Activists Protest Against Remarks on MLC Kavitha

A group of people, identifying themselves as Telangana Jagruthi members, staged a protest at Teenmaar Mallanna’s office, condemning his remarks against BRS MLC K. Kavitha. The protest took a violent turn after the group entered the premises and tensions escalated.

Gunmen Fire in the Air to Disperse Protesters

As chaos broke out inside the office, Mallanna’s gunmen reportedly tried to forcefully remove the protestors, leading to scuffles. In the ensuing disorder, the gunmen fired several rounds in the air, triggering panic and forcing protestors to flee.

One Person Reportedly Injured in Firing

According to early reports, a person named Sai was injured with two bullet wounds during the incident. The exact nature of his injuries and whether the bullets were stray or targeted remains under investigation.

Police Launch Probe; Situation Under Control

Upon receiving the information, Hyderabad police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered, and authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the sequence of events.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.