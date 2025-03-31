Hyderabad ORR Toll Charges Increased: Big Shock for Commuters

Hyderabad: Motorists using the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad are in for a big shock as toll charges have been increased. The managing company, IRB Infrastructure Limited, has announced the revised charges, which will come into effect from midnight today.

Toll Hike Details

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which operates under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), had leased the ORR to IRB Infrastructure Limited for a period of 30 years, two years ago. As per the agreement, the company has the provision to increase toll charges by up to 5% annually. In accordance with this, the new toll rates have been implemented.

Revised Toll Charges

Cars, Jeeps, Vans, and Light Vehicles : Toll increased by ₹0.10 per kilometer, raising the rate from ₹2.34 to ₹2.44 per kilometer.

: Toll increased by ₹0.10 per kilometer, raising the rate from ₹2.34 to ₹2.44 per kilometer. Mini Buses and LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles) : The toll has been increased by ₹0.20 per kilometer, raising the charges from ₹3.77 to ₹3.94 per kilometer.

: The toll has been increased by ₹0.20 per kilometer, raising the charges from ₹3.77 to ₹3.94 per kilometer. Two-Axle Buses : Toll charges increased from ₹6.69 to ₹7.00 per kilometer.

: Toll charges increased from ₹6.69 to ₹7.00 per kilometer. Heavy Vehicles: Charges hiked from ₹15.09 to ₹15.78 per kilometer.

Impact on Commuters

The increase in toll charges is expected to impact daily commuters and transport businesses using the ORR. Many motorists have expressed concerns over the additional financial burden.

Reason Behind the Hike

The company has justified the toll hike citing operational costs, maintenance expenses, and infrastructure development along the ORR. The toll revision is in accordance with the contract terms that allow an annual price increase of up to 5%.