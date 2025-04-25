Hyderabad: Owaisi Leads Black Ribbon Protest Against Terror — Muslims Chant ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ After Friday Prayers

Hyderabad: In a strong show of solidarity and protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, along with other members of the Muslim community, offered Friday prayers wearing black ribbons. The symbolic gesture was meant to condemn the brutal killing of innocent civilians and express grief over the tragic incident.

Black Ribbons and Bold Slogans

Following Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, a large number of Muslims joined the protest. Chanting “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad”, the worshippers strongly condemned terrorism and the forces behind it. The slogans reflected not just anger, but also a deep sense of national unity in the face of violence.

United Against Terrorism

The peaceful protest highlighted the growing unrest and condemnation across communities in India after the Pahalgam attack. Speaking to the media earlier, Owaisi had called on Muslims to wear black ribbons as a sign of mourning and resistance against terrorism.

The event in Hyderabad joins a series of demonstrations across the country demanding justice for the victims and urging the government to take strong action against those responsible.