Hyderabad: Owner of Gomti Electronics Showroom Dies in Shah Ali Banda Fire

Hyderabad: A devastating fire at the Gomti Electronics showroom in the old city area of Shah Ali Banda has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to two. Several others remain hospitalized with severe injuries.

The fire broke out suddenly on Monday night around 10:15–10:20 PM, just as the shop was closing. The building, a G+2 commercial and residential structure with a penthouse on the top floor, quickly became engulfed in flames.

One person had died on the spot due to severe burns, and among the critically injured was the showroom owner, Shiva Kumar Bansal, who suffered burns covering up to 80% of his body. Despite receiving treatment at DRDO Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. The police received confirmation of his death at approximately 10 PM.

The blaze spread rapidly, requiring nearly four hours of intense rescue operations by the Hyderabad Fire Department and police. Nine individuals were hospitalized with significant burns, including salesmen Ganesh Vijay Kumar and Kartik Mahadya, who are receiving treatment at Osmania General Hospital for burns covering approximately 30% of their bodies. Three others sustained minor injuries and were discharged after initial medical attention.

Despite over 30 hours passing since the incident, the identity of the second deceased person has not yet been confirmed. Mughalpura Police have issued a lookout circular, but no relatives have come forward for identification.

According to Hyderabad District Fire Officer-II Ajmeera Sridass, initial investigations suggest that the fire originated inside the building, with suspicions pointing toward an electrical fault. A thorough technical investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

The Mughalpura Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into all aspects of the incident.

This horrific fire has once again raised serious concerns over fire safety, electrical systems, and preventive measures in commercial buildings across Hyderabad.