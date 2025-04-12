Hyderabad: Padma Shri Awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah Passes Away at 88

Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist Daripalli Ramaiah, widely known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.

The 88-year-old green crusader was undergoing treatment at Khammam Government Hospital, where he breathed his last.

A Life Dedicated to Trees and Environmental Protection

Hailing from Reddypalli village in Khammam Rural Mandal, Ramaiah devoted his entire life to planting trees and promoting eco-conscious living. Fondly known as Chetla Ramaiah (Trees Ramaiah), he was a familiar sight across Khammam, riding his bicycle with saplings and seeds, spreading greenery wherever he went.

In recognition of his tireless work in social forestry, Ramaiah was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2017. He is credited with planting over one lakh saplings, focusing on native species that provide shade, fruit, and biofuel.

Self-Taught Environmentalist with a Vision

Despite completing formal education only up to Class 10, Ramaiah became a self-taught plant expert, reading extensively about trees, ecology, and biodiversity. His passion led him to sell his own 3 acres of land to purchase seeds and saplings, furthering his dream of a greener Telangana.

Tributes Pour In for the ‘Tree Man of Telangana’

Many political leaders and environmental activists expressed condolences. Former BRS MP Santhosh Kumar shared his grief, stating:

“Deeply saddened by the loss of Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah garu, a true warrior of nature. His inspiring legacy will live on for generations.”

Ramaiah’s extraordinary journey is chronicled in the Telugu biography titled “Vitthanam Nundi Padmam Varaku – Vanajeevi Prayaanam” authored by Naresh Jilla.