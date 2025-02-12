Hyderabad: Panic Returns to Musi Riverbed as Hydra Bulldozers Arrive Again at Malakpet

Hyderabad | February 12, 2025 — Panic spread among residents along Hyderabad’s Musi Riverbed on Tuesday as Hydra bulldozers rolled into areas under the Malakpet Constituency, reigniting fears of fresh evictions. However, AIMIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala quickly reassured residents that the machinery was deployed only to clear debris from previously demolished homes and posed no immediate threat to current inhabitants.

Why the Panic?

The arrival of Hydra bulldozers triggered traumatic memories for residents, many of whom were evicted three months ago under the state’s Musi Riverfront Development Project. Over 10,000 structures were deemed encroachments, and families were relocated to government-built 2BHK housing units in Chanchalguda and Uppal. However, debris from partially demolished homes remained strewn across the riverbed, creating health hazards and attracting criminal activity.

Key Concerns Raised by Residents:

Health Risks : Stagnant water and garbage piles worsened mosquito-borne diseases.

: Stagnant water and garbage piles worsened mosquito-borne diseases. Safety Issues : Abandoned structures became hubs for anti-social elements.

: Abandoned structures became hubs for anti-social elements. Unfulfilled Promises: Many complained of inadequate compensation and cramped 2BHK accommodations.

https://twitter.com/MunsifNews24x7/status/1889653124828156005

MLA Balala’s Reassurance

Addressing the chaos, MLA Balala stated the Hydra bulldozers were part of a sanctioned ₹3.07 crore cleanup initiative to:

Remove debris left from October 2024 demolitions. Construct boundary walls to prevent river pollution and illegal dumping. Secure remaining structures from flooding risks.

“This is not a fresh eviction drive,” Balala emphasized. “We aim to restore hygiene and protect families still living near the river.”

Broader Context: The Musi Riverfront Development Project

The Telangana government’s ambitious plan to rejuvenate the Musi River has been mired in controversy since its launch in late 2024. Key details include:

Goal : Transform the 55-km stretch into a tourism hub with parks, watersports, and restored historical sites.

: Transform the 55-km stretch into a tourism hub with parks, watersports, and restored historical sites. Political Clash : Opposition parties, including BRS and CPI, accuse the Congress-led government of displacing the poor for corporate interests. BRS leader Harish Rao likened the project to “Tughlaq-style governance.”

: Opposition parties, including BRS and CPI, accuse the Congress-led government of for corporate interests. BRS leader Harish Rao likened the project to “Tughlaq-style governance.” Environmental Claims: CM Revanth Reddy likened Musi’s pollution to a “nuclear explosion,” vowing to crush opposition with bulldozers if needed.

Residents’ Mixed Reactions

While some welcomed the cleanup, others expressed skepticism. Mohd Rizwan, a Chaderghat resident, noted, “Officials vanished after demolitions. Why the hurry to displace us if the river remains polluted?” Families like Hajira Bi’s, who lost their 25-year-old home, criticized the 2BHK units as insufficient for large households.

The state plans to:

Complete debris removal by March 2025.

Begin constructing boundary walls and sewage systems.

Address compensation grievances through an adjournment motion filed by CPI legislators.

MLA Balala urged calm: “Our focus is on sustainable development, not displacement. The Musi’s revival must benefit all.”