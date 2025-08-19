Hyderabad Pickleball League set to begin from October 10

Hyderabad: Pickleball, the world’s fastest-growing participation sport, is about to make history in Hyderabad with the launch of the Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL), a first-of-its-kind franchise league that blends grassroots accessibility with elite entertainment.

Conceptualized and founded by Centre Court Sports and Entertainment, the league is set to kick off on October 10, 2025, bringing a festival of sport and community every Friday night.

The HPL is built on a hyper-local model designed to take pickleball to the grassroots, making the sport fun, engaging, and accessible to everyone. The format features 8 franchise teams, each comprising of 10 players, led by an Icon Player. Each team must also pick a minimum of two female players and at least one player aged over 35.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Teams will battle it out in a round robin format across eight venues, followed by IPL-style playoffs that will culminate in the Finals on November 28, 2025. Players will be paid to play, a first for Hyderabad, and the league will also host a live auction on August 20, where franchises will bid for top talent from the community.

Also Read: Global Institute Welcomes 20th Batch with Orientation Day Program

To give fans the full entertainment experience, every match will feature live streaming, professional referees, real-time scoring, and electrifying venues, with the aim of creating Friday Night Pickleball, a calendar event for Hyderabad’s sports lovers. With a total prize pool of ₹12,00,000, the stakes are high, ensuring both fierce competition and professional rewards for athletes.

Speaking on the launch Aditya Dumpala from Centre Court Sports and Entertainment said, “Our vision is to take pickleball beyond just being a sport, we want it to become a cultural movement in Hyderabad. By blending grassroots participation with a professional, franchise-based league, we’re building a platform where everyday players can rise as community heroes while fans enjoy a premium entertainment experience.”

At its heart lies the league’s mission of creating local heroes and bridging the gap between amateur and pro play. With its player-first approach, strong community connect, and cutting-edge entertainment model, the Hyderabad Pickleball League promises to usher in a new era for Indian pickleball.