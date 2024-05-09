Hyderabad: PM Modi visit to city tomorrow; traffic advisory issued

Hyderabad: In connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend “Public Meeting” organized by BJP at LB Stadium, the following traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented on May 10, 2024 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Additional Commissioner of Police,

Traffic, Hyderabad stated that traffic will be restricted / diverted or routed at the following places/routes from Begumpet Airport to LB Stadium. Prime Minister of India will proceed to LB Stadium from Begumpet Airport, via Airport Y Junction, Right Turn Under PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Fly Over, Green lands, Left Turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, VV tatue, Khairtabad Flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, Right Turn, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump Left Turn, LB Stadium and after completion of public meeting the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will return to Begumpet Airport in the same route as above.

#TrafficAlert

Commuters, please make a note of #TrafficAdvisory in connection with the Public meeting by HON'BLE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA at LB Stadium on 10-05-2024 from 1600 hrs to 2000 hrs.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places/routes on need basis around LB Stadium: Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Jn. towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards, SBI Gunfoundry – GPO Abids Circle – Nampally station road.

Traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided between 4 pm and 8 pm on May 10, 2024: Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island), Rajbhavan Road, Panjagutta, VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC Buses: RTC Buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid L.B. Stadium main Gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at A.R. Petrol bunk (Public Gardens) towards Nampally.

Addl. Commissioner of Police requested the citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes during the above specified timings and co-operate with the Traffic Police.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626, he added.