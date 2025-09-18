Hyderabad Poised to Become a Global Hub for Innovation and Design

Hyderabad is rapidly transforming into a knowledge center and emerging as a hub for cutting-edge innovations. With strong IT and AI industries, the city has the infrastructure and ecosystem necessary to drive future growth, positioning itself as the future Center for Design.

The Telangana Government has expressed its commitment to embracing new ideas and turning them into reality, offering full support to innovators and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the city’s progress, Sri Sridhar Babu said, “Hyderabad is rapidly evolving into a hub of innovation. Many may not realize that the city actively encourages technology-driven innovations. While promoting balanced development across all sectors, we are also tapping into the rich talent pool here. Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in Telangana are filled with young talent. Back in 2000, when we first explored user interface design, nobody could have imagined the explosion of websites today. Now, it is time to take Hyderabad forward as a world-class design hub. The government will always support those who come forward with innovative ideas.”