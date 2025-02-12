Hyderabad Police Appeal for Peace After Meat Found at Hanuman Temple; Probe Underway

Hyderabad, February 12, 2025 — Hyderabad Police appealed for public restraint and communal harmony after pieces of meat were discovered inside the Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra early Wednesday morning, sparking protests and demands for action from Hindu groups. Joint Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Mann confirmed the incident occurred between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM, with investigations ongoing to determine responsibility.

#Hyderabad Temple Incident: Police Appeal to Maintain Peace



Meat found at #HanumanTemple in #Tappachabutra early today. Police urge peace, enhance security, and probe underway. Joint CP Vikram Singh Mann calls for unity, warns against misinformation. Updates soon.#Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/06njFC9cCI February 12, 2025

Incident Details and Immediate Response

At approximately 6:30 AM, the temple priest alerted authorities after finding the meat near the Shiva Linga within the temple premises. Police swiftly cordoned off the area, reviewed CCTV footage, and deployed heavy security to manage crowds as protesters, including members of Hindu organizations, gathered demanding accountability.

Joint CP Vikram Singh Mann acknowledged gaps in surveillance, noting the temple’s CCTV cameras were non-functional at the time. “We are prioritizing technical upgrades, including installing new cameras by tonight,” he stated, urging residents to avoid speculation.

Political Reactions and Community Tensions

BJP leader Rajasingh condemned the act, alleging a pattern of temple desecrations and accusing police of inaction. “We will not tolerate disrespect to sacred spaces,” he declared4. Meanwhile, police warned against misinformation, recalling an October 2024 incident where a stray dog was found responsible for meat left at a temple.

The incident follows months of communal strain, including October 2024 protests over the vandalism of the Muthyalamma Temple idol in Secunderabad. That case, which led to lathi charges and a statewide bandh, involved a Maharashtra-based suspect linked to prior temple attacks.

Enhanced Security Measures

Over 150 police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed near the Hanuman Temple, with barricades restricting access to residents only38. Authorities are coordinating with 30 community committees to address safety concerns and rebuild trust.

Mann emphasized Hyderabad’s improved security framework, combining government and community-funded cameras, but admitted resource limitations in older neighborhoods. “We are augmenting patrols and response teams,” he added.

Investigation and Historical Context

Forensic teams collected evidence, while CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analyzed. No arrests have been made yet8.

Hyderabad has witnessed multiple temple-related incidents since 2024, including the vandalism of Navagraha idols in Shamshabad in November and the October 2024 Muthyalamma case. Police resolved two earlier incidents—a mentally ill man damaging a Durga idol and a stray dog dropping meat—as non-communal19.

Call for Vigilance

Mann reiterated commitments to transparency and swift justice, urging residents to report suspicious activity. “Unity and factual discourse are critical to peace,” he stressed48.

Updates on the investigation and security measures are expected within 48 hours.