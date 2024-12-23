Hyderabad: Police arrest two drug peddlers

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested three persons including two drug peddlers and one consumer and seized Narcotic substances from their possession here.

Acting on credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force Southwest Zone & Amberpet Police team apprehended the accused persons — Solomon Susai Raj alias Suleiman Susairaj, Shaik Ghouse and K. Mahesh, a Data entry operator, along with Cocaine, Mdma, and LSD Blots recently, said Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, in a release on Monday.

Solomon Susai Raj, a native of Hyderabad, is addicted to weed, MDMA, cocaine, and other Narcotic substances.

He used to purchase ganja and other drugs from local sources for consumption.

In 2021, he along with his friend Abdu @ Rabu hatched a plan to do drug business.

They traveled to Bangalore, and Goa and purchased ecstasy pills, MDMA, and charas, to sell them to customers in Hyderabad city.

However, they were arrested by the Ameerpet Excise Police Station, Hyderabad. In 2023, Solomon was arrested by the LB Nagar Police Station in Rachakonda under the NDPS Act and was sent to Cherlapally Jail. There, he met Shaik Ghouse, who was also lodged in jail for a ganja case.

After his release from jail, Solomon did not change his ways and continued to purchase narcotic drugs, selling some to customers and using the rest with Ghouse.

Last month he purchased Cocaine, MDMA , LSD blots from one known person in Bangalore.