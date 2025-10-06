Hyderabad Police Arrest Two in Snatching Case

Hyderabad: The Southwest Zone police of Hyderabad have apprehended two habitual offenders in connection with a gold mangalsutra snatching incident that occurred in Afzal Sagar on October 4, 2025. The arrests were made by officers from Habibnagar Police Station under the supervision of DSI M. Ashok Kumar and the Crime Team.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 5:40 PM when the victim, 58-year-old Daramoll Nagamani, was alone at her residence in Seetharambagh. A man reportedly entered her home under the pretense of inquiring about garlic and abruptly snatched a 2.6-tola gold mangalsutra, along with ₹34,100 in cash, before fleeing the scene.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Saddam (32) from Syed Azam Colony, Malakpet, and Upade Shiv (31) from Nampally. Both individuals have a history of criminal activity, with Saddam involved in over 30 property-related offenses across Hyderabad, and Shiv previously implicated in an assault case under Cr. No. 240/2021 at Habibnagar Police Station.

Following a swift investigation, police traced the culprits to their residences on the night of October 5. The duo confessed to the crime and the stolen gold was recovered during a search conducted at the scene.

Police officials revealed that Saddam, recently released from jail in August 2025, had conspired with Shiv to target vulnerable individuals alone at home. Shiv had provided information about the victim’s routine, which allowed Saddam to execute the snatching.

Both accused were presented before a magistrate on October 6, 2025, in the early hours and remanded to judicial custody. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandra Mohan, IPS, and Additional DCP Krishna Goud, with supervision from Assistant Commissioner Kishan Kumar.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and not allow strangers into their homes under any pretense. Any suspicious activity should be immediately reported to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers 100/112.

This swift action highlights the proactive approach of Hyderabad police in curbing street crimes and ensuring community safety.