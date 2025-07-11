Hyderabad Police Bust Cyber Fraud Network: 25 Held, Linked to 453 Cases Nationwide

Hyderabad Police Bust Cyber Fraud Network: In a significant development, the Cyber Crimes Wing of Hyderabad Police arrested 25 individuals in June 2025 for their involvement in a widespread cyber fraud network. The accused are linked to 453 cybercrime cases across India, including 66 cases in Telangana alone. The crackdown is being hailed as one of the most extensive cybercrime operations in recent months.

Hyderabad Police Bust Cyber Fraud Network: Victim Refunds and Recoveries Total Over ₹4.4 Crore

As part of their proactive efforts, the department facilitated a refund of ₹72.85 lakh to cybercrime victims during June. Additionally, during the National Lok Adalat held on June 14, another ₹3.67 crore was recovered across 64 cases, demonstrating the efficiency of legal and enforcement collaboration.

Wide Range of Seized Items

Authorities seized a variety of tools used in cybercrime activities, including:

34 mobile phones

20 cheque books

17 debit cards

16 bank passbooks

8 SIM cards

₹1 lakh in cash

These items are believed to have been used in orchestrating online scams and managing fraudulent transactions.

Fraud Schemes Involved Trading Apps and Impersonation

The arrested individuals were involved in multiple types of cyber frauds, such as:

Fake trading platforms

Fraudulent investment apps

Impersonation scams

In some cases, victims lost significant amounts, with fraud amounts ranging from ₹31 lakh to ₹2.59 crore.

Child Sexual Abuse Material Cases Also Reported

In addition to financial scams, the cybercrime unit also received 22 cases related to child sexual abuse material, which were documented and forwarded for further investigation to appropriate authorities.

Police Urge Public Vigilance

Hyderabad Police have once again urged the public to stay alert while online, avoid suspicious apps and platforms, and report any unusual activity immediately. Victims or concerned citizens can report cybercrimes through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or online at cybercrime.gov.in.