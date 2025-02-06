Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Educational Certificate Racket, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura Police, in collaboration with the SEZ Task Force, apprehended two individuals on February 5, 2025, for allegedly providing fake educational certificates to individuals in need of qualifications for overseas jobs. The accused were arrested at Diamond Hotel, New Road Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, and were found to be in possession of over 90 fake certificates.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Qadeer, a 47-year-old private teacher, and Mohd Shakeel, a 37-year-old unemployed resident of Farhath Nagar, Dabeerpura, Hyderabad. The third accused, Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, remains absconding.

Details of the Crime and Seizures

The police operation followed credible information about the suspects who were moving towards Yakutpura from New Road Chanchalguda. They were found transporting the fake certificates on a two-wheeler. The accused were allegedly selling these certificates to people who lacked formal educational qualifications, charging them large sums in exchange for the documents.

The police seized the following items during the raid:

43 fake certificates from Kakatiya University

23 fake certificates from Acharya Nagarjuna University

8 fake certificates from Osmania University

10 fake certificates from the National Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education, New Delhi

2 fake certificates from Annamalai University

5 fake certificates from other universities

2 mobile phones

Rs. 1080 in cash

A Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle

Details of the Racket and Investigation

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Qadeer and Mohd Shakeel were operating the racket in collaboration with Sanjay Sharma. The accused would collect the details of their clients and send them via WhatsApp to Sharma, who would then prepare and dispatch the fake certificates to Qadeer. These certificates would then be handed over to the clients by Qadeer and Shakeel.

Past Criminal Records of the Accused

Abdul Qadeer has a history of involvement in similar crimes. He has been implicated in multiple cases, including:

Cr. No. 80/2015 under sections 420, 468, 471 IPC at PS Kanchan Bagh, Hyderabad Cr. No. 395/2023 under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 472, and 474 IPC at PS Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad Cr. No. 44/2024 under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 472, and 474 IPC at PS Hussainialam, Hyderabad

Investigation Underway

The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector E. S. Sreedhar and his team under the guidance of Inspector D. Nanu Naik of PS Dabeerpura. The investigation is also supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Shyam Sunder and Additional DCP T. Swami of the South East Zone.

The police have urged individuals who may have fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report their cases. The investigation into the network of fake certificate vendors is ongoing, with authorities working to apprehend the absconding accused, Sanjay Sharma.

Authorities’ Commitment to Tackling Fraud

The Hyderabad Police have vowed to continue cracking down on fraudulent activities, especially those exploiting vulnerable individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad. The public has been urged to verify the authenticity of certificates and to report any similar scams to the authorities.