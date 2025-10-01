Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Karachi Mehendi Unit, Seize Stock Worth ₹5 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on counterfeit cosmetic products, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone, along with Bandlaguda Police, raided an illegal mehendi manufacturing unit at Mustafa Hills, Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda, and seized duplicate Karachi Mehendi cones worth around ₹5 lakh.

The raid, carried out on October 1 following a tip-off, led to the arrest of Mohd Abdul Waseem (54), owner of Masrath Mehendi. Police said Waseem, who originally held a license to produce mehendi under his own brand, resorted to manufacturing duplicate Karachi Mehendi cones after his products failed to gain sufficient demand in the market.

Investigators revealed that Waseem was producing and packaging thousands of fake cones, which he supplied to shops and local buyers while passing them off as genuine Karachi Mehendi. This not only deceived customers but also earned him significant illegal profits.

During the operation, police seized a large quantity of duplicate mehendi cones and raw materials, including 10,800 ready cones, 12,000 empty cones, 24 empty boxes, 26 tape machines, two filling machines, a weighing machine, and other equipment. A mobile phone used in the business was also confiscated.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Inspector S. Saidababu, with Sub-Inspectors K. Rama Rao, M. Madhu, constable P.N. Srikanth, and other members of the South-East Zone Task Force, in coordination with Bandlaguda Police.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other links in the supply chain and to curb the circulation of counterfeit cosmetic products in the city.