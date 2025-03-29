Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Mehndi Racket, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, Hyderabad police arrested two individuals involved in the illegal production of fake Karachi Mehndi in Tappa Chabutra police station limits.

The operation was conducted by the Central Zone Task Force in collaboration with Tappa Chabutra police.

Fake Mehndi Seized in Raid

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in Natraj Nagar, Karwan, where the suspects were secretly manufacturing counterfeit mehndi. During the raid:

✔ Two accused were arrested

✔ Fake mehndi worth ₹5 lakh was seized

✔ The racket was targeting Ramadan shoppers

Counterfeit Mehndi Targeting Ramadan Market

With Ramadan festivities in full swing, demand for henna (mehndi) is at its peak. The accused were preparing duplicate Karachi Mehndi to be sold in local markets, potentially posing health risks to unsuspecting buyers.

Legal Action Initiated

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Authorities have urged the public to be cautious while purchasing mehndi and other cosmetic products from unverified sources.