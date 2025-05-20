Hyderabad Police Bust Fake Tiger Skin Racket, Four Arrested

The Southwest Zone team of the Commissioner’s Task Force, led by Inspector Santosh, successfully apprehended four individuals involved in selling fake tiger skin as an original item. The arrests were made during a well-coordinated operation aimed at curbing wildlife-related scams.

Details of the Accused

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

M. Vijay Kishore (39), a driver from Bellampally. Chinta Shankar (63), a laborer from Subash Nagar, Jaipur, Mancherial district. Mirza Willayath Ali Baig Shakir (43), a driver from BS Makta, Hyderabad. K. Bachi Reddy (62), a marble worker from ECIL, residing at Salarjung Colony, Tolichowki Road, Hyderabad.

The group was allegedly attempting to sell the fake tiger skin for a whopping ₹50 lakh, targeting individuals interested in using it as a decorative piece.

Items Seized

The police seized the following items during the operation:

Fake tiger skin: 1 piece

1 piece Vehicle: Indica Car (TS 11UA5077)

Indica Car (TS 11UA5077) Cellphones: 4 units (POCO M3, Oppo A5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, MOTO G24)

The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹3.4 lakh.

Case Transferred to Langer House PS

The accused, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the Langer House Police Station, where a cheating case has been registered under the title “Fake Tiger Skin.” The authorities are investigating further to uncover any other individuals or networks involved in the racket.

Police Warning to Public

The police have urged citizens to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities related to wildlife products. They emphasized that purchasing or selling such items is illegal and punishable under the law.