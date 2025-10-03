Hyderabad Police Bust Illegal IMFL Sale; 318 Bottles Seized, One Arrested

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with Mirchowk Police, apprehended a man involved in the illegal procurement and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), seizing 318 bottles worth Rs. 60,000.

The accused, P. Narsing Rao, 62, a businessman from Mirchowk, was reportedly buying liquor in bulk from local wine shops and reselling it illegally to customers, including on dry days and after permitted hours, earning unlawful profits.

Acting on credible intelligence, the task force raided Rao’s premises and caught him in the act. The seized liquor comprised 57.2 litres (318 bottles) of various IMFL brands. Both the accused and the confiscated stock were handed over to the SHO of Mirchowk Police Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 200/2025, Sections 223 BNS and 34(A) of the Excise Act, and investigations are ongoing.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector K. Adireddy, along with SIs M. Mahesh, Mohd Samiuz Zama, N. Naveen, and the staff of the South Zone Task Force, in close coordination with Mirchowk Police.

Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Task Force Hyderabad, Ande Srinivasa Rao, confirmed the arrest and seizure, highlighting the task force’s continued efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the city.