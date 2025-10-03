Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Bust Illegal IMFL Sale; 318 Bottles Seized, One Arrested

The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with Mirchowk Police, apprehended a man involved in the illegal procurement and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), seizing 318 bottles worth Rs. 60,000.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 October 2025 - 20:15
Hyderabad Police Bust Illegal IMFL Sale; 318 Bottles Seized, One Arrested
Hyderabad Police Bust Illegal IMFL Sale; 318 Bottles Seized, One Arrested

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with Mirchowk Police, apprehended a man involved in the illegal procurement and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), seizing 318 bottles worth Rs. 60,000.

The accused, P. Narsing Rao, 62, a businessman from Mirchowk, was reportedly buying liquor in bulk from local wine shops and reselling it illegally to customers, including on dry days and after permitted hours, earning unlawful profits.

Also Read: Masiulla Khan Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Waqf Issues, Urges Muslim Community to Support BRS

Acting on credible intelligence, the task force raided Rao’s premises and caught him in the act. The seized liquor comprised 57.2 litres (318 bottles) of various IMFL brands. Both the accused and the confiscated stock were handed over to the SHO of Mirchowk Police Station for further legal action.

A case has been registered under Cr. No. 200/2025, Sections 223 BNS and 34(A) of the Excise Act, and investigations are ongoing.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector K. Adireddy, along with SIs M. Mahesh, Mohd Samiuz Zama, N. Naveen, and the staff of the South Zone Task Force, in close coordination with Mirchowk Police.

Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Task Force Hyderabad, Ande Srinivasa Rao, confirmed the arrest and seizure, highlighting the task force’s continued efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the city.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 October 2025 - 20:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button