Hyderabad Police Bust Inter-State Gold Scam Gang, Rs. 40 Lakh Recovered

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Afzalgunj Police arrested a key member of an inter-state attention diversion gang that duped unsuspecting victims by luring them into a fake gold deal. The gang’s leader, Jaya Kumar from Karnataka, was apprehended, and Rs. 40 lakhs in cheated cash were recovered along with a vehicle used in the crime.

Gang Lured Victims with Fake Gold Deals at Half Price

According to police, the gang, led by Jaya Kumar and his absconding associates Uday Reddy and Sandeep alias Raghu, operated by targeting individuals with offers of original gold at half market price. Victims would be persuaded through phone calls and in-person meetings before being tricked and robbed.

How the Crime Unfolded

The case came to light when Sri Munukuntla Niranjan, a real estate businessman from Choutuppal, filed a complaint. He stated that after receiving a call from someone introducing himself as “Reddy,” he was convinced to purchase gold at a lower price. A deal was finalized, and on May 12, 2025, the victim and his friend Dharmender were directed to meet the suspects at multiple locations in the city.

Eventually, the complainant handed over Rs. 65 lakh in cash at Putlibowli X Road, Afzalgunj. In return, he was given a bag that supposedly contained gold. However, upon checking, he was shocked to find sarees wrapped around fake stones. The suspects had already fled the scene on unregistered two-wheelers, and further calls to their phones went unanswered.

Special Team Cracks the Case with Tech and Field Work

With no immediate clues or known identities, a special investigation team was formed under the guidance of senior officers. Utilizing CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and field inquiries, the team traced the gang members to Raichur district in Karnataka.

On June 22, 2025, the gang leader Jaya Kumar was nabbed near CBS, Hyderabad, and Rs. 40 lakh of the cheated money was recovered along with a Hyundai Creta (KA.33.M.6426) used in the operation.

Hunt On for Remaining Gang Members

The hunt is still on for the absconding members, Uday Reddy and Sandeep alias Raghu. Police teams are actively working to trace their whereabouts and recover the remaining amount.

Officials Appreciated for Timely Detection

The case was cracked under the supervision of Dr. B. Bala Swamy, IPS, DCP East Zone, and other senior officials including Sri I. Narsaiah, ADCP, and Sri M. Mattiah, ACP Sultan Bazar Division. The successful arrest and recovery were made by SHO N. Ravi, Detective Inspector B. Ravi Kiran, DSI P. Ram Kishan, and their crime staff team, who have been appreciated and will be suitably rewarded for their efforts.

Public Advisory

The police have cautioned citizens against falling for too-good-to-be-true gold or investment deals, especially from unknown callers, and urged the public to verify such claims thoroughly before engaging.