Hyderabad: Police Bust Interstate Drug Racket, Seize 10.6 kg Marijuana at Railway Station

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on illegal drug smuggling, the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have busted an interstate drug racket operating between Berhampur, Odisha, and Hyderabad. During the operation, officials arrested two drug peddlers and seized 10.6 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) worth approximately ₹5.3 lakh on Wednesday.

Arrested Drug Peddlers and Their Modus Operandi

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Ananta Rait

Suresh Badaraita

Both individuals are agricultural laborers from Gajapati district, Odisha, who turned to drug peddling for financial gains. Meanwhile, their accomplice, Kiran, who is also from Odisha, is currently absconding.

According to police sources, Kiran masterminded the drug trafficking operation and recruited Ananta and Suresh by promising them a lucrative commission for smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Hyderabad. Desperate for money, the duo agreed to carry out the illicit trade.

How the Drug Trafficking was Executed

As per the investigation, Ananta and Suresh followed Kiran’s instructions and collected the marijuana consignment from him. From there, they traveled to Berhampur Railway Station on Tuesday and boarded the Konark Express to Secunderabad. The drug packets were carefully concealed inside their luggage, which they kept under the lower berths of the train.

Interestingly, the duo did not have train tickets, and during the journey, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) fined them and issued them tickets for ticketless travel. This incident later helped the authorities in verifying their travel history.

Secunderabad Police Nabs the Smugglers

Upon reaching Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday, the accused were waiting for Kiran’s phone call and further instructions regarding the delivery of the narcotics. However, before they could proceed with their next move, GRP and RPF personnel detained them on suspicion.

Upon interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in drug peddling. Law enforcement officials recovered 10.6 kg of marijuana from their bags, confirming their illegal activities.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to track down Kiran, the absconding kingpin of this smuggling network. Officials are also looking into whether this gang was involved in larger drug syndicates operating across multiple states.

Telangana Police’s Continued Crackdown on Drug Smuggling

This bust is a part of Telangana’s ongoing efforts to curb drug smuggling via railway routes. Law enforcement agencies have tightened security measures at major railway stations to prevent drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to narcotics smuggling at railway stations or other public places. Strict legal action will be taken against individuals involved in drug peddling and smuggling activities.