Hyderabad Police Bust Multiple Theft and Robbery Gangs in North Zone Crackdown

The Hyderabad North Zone Police have successfully cracked a series of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching cases reported over the past fortnight, apprehending multiple offenders involved in separate incidents across the city. The swift response and coordinated efforts of various police stations led to the arrest of several accused and recovery of stolen property, bringing relief to affected citizens.

Market Police Station

A cellphone snatching case reported on October 7 (Cr. No. 177/2025) was solved within 12 hours. The accused — Manchala Janardhan Sirish (24) and Cheraka Goutham Kumar (30) — were arrested, and the stolen Realme mobile phone was recovered. Both individuals were remanded to judicial custody on the same day.

Also Read: Telangana DGP, Road Safety Experts Collaborate to Strengthen Traffic Measures

Begumpet Police Station

On October 26 (Cr. No. 432/2025), a woman was robbed of her gold mangalsutram weighing 3.7 tulas near ICICI Bank, Prakash Nagar. Swift police response led to the immediate arrest of Jonnalagadda Ashok (27) and Gantenapalli Ramanayya (27). The stolen ornament, valued at ₹3 lakh, was recovered.

Mahankali Police Station

In a violent robbery reported on October 27 (Cr. No. 165/2025), an auto driver was attacked and looted near Audaiah X Road. Police teams, led by ACP Gopalapuram, tracked down and arrested Syed Zubair Ali (22) and Mohammed Pasha (20) within 90 minutes near Moghalpura. Recovered property included the stolen auto, 10 mobile phones, a Samsung tablet, and ₹9,500 cash. The accused were also found to be involved in multiple robbery and theft cases under Nagole, Kachiguda, Afzalgunj, and other police limits.

Bowenpally Police Station

In another significant case (Cr. No. 433/2025), police solved a house burglary in which gold ornaments, cash, and a Panchaloha idol worth ₹40,000 were stolen. After analyzing over 350 CCTV cameras, police apprehended Jangalam Chandan (39) and Jangalam Laxmi (35). Both are habitual offenders with a long criminal record across several police stations in Rachakonda and Hyderabad.

Another case under Bowenpally limits (Cr. No. 461/2025) involved a juvenile drug addict, who allegedly stole a handbag containing gold ornaments, a mobile phone, and ₹3,000 cash from a commuter at a bus stop.

In a separate fraud case (Cr. No. 453/2025), Masood Khan (49) was arrested for impersonating a police officer and extorting ₹2,000 from two men at New Bowenpally by claiming to fine them for a traffic violation.

Additional Incident – Mahankali PS

On October 15 (Cr. No. 163/2025), two individuals on a two-wheeler snatched a POCO mobile phone from a man near Pan Bazar. Based on CCTV footage, Shaik Javeed (33) and Shaik Arif (25) were arrested, and the stolen mobile and vehicle used in the crime were seized.

Public Advisory

The Hyderabad City Police has urged residents to remain vigilant, especially when carrying valuables or wearing ornaments in public. Citizens are advised to:

Report suspicious activities or crimes immediately by dialing 100 .

. Ensure proper locking of doors and windows when leaving home.

Inform milk and newspaper vendors in advance before going out of town.

Cooperate with police to prevent and detect crimes effectively.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, commended the officers for their prompt response and reiterated the department’s commitment to ensuring citizens’ safety through proactive policing and community cooperation.