Hyderabad: Police Commissioner Attends Milad Dinner Program

Hyderabad: The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee organized a Milad Dinner in the courtyard of Noori Shah Dargah. The Chief Guest of the program was Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, IPS, who attended the event.

Speaking about the upcoming Markazi Milad Juloos scheduled for 14th September, the Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the people of Hyderabad, especially the residents of the Old City, for their continued cooperation.

“We have held detailed discussions with the officials of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee regarding the arrangements. I want to assure you that this year, the preparations are much better compared to last year. The difficulties faced earlier will not be repeated this time. The Traffic DCP, as well as the Law & Order DCPs, are present here. DCP South Zone Sneha Mehra, IPS, DCP South East Zone Chaitanya Kumar, IPS, and Traffic DCP Venkateshwarlu are all here and have been briefed on the measures to be taken. In the coming days as well, we will work to maintain peace and harmony in the city,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Commissioner recited a couplet:

“The Prophet came as a messenger of peace to the world,

He spread the light of love like a shining lamp.”

He further added:

“This year, Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ and Ganesh Utsav are coinciding. On three previous occasions too, we have witnessed how people from both communities came forward with open hearts, upheld the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) of our city, and ensured that the processions were conducted peacefully.”