Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Wins “Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award” at World Police Summit 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has been honored with the prestigious “Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award” at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025, organized by the Dubai Police from May 13 to 16.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony at the Dubai Police Officers Club, UAE, recognizing the exceptional efforts of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) in combating drug trafficking and consumption.

Hyderabad Outshines Global Police Forces

This global honor was conferred upon CV Anand due to his proactive leadership in executing anti-narcotics operations, community awareness programs, and the strategic crackdown on drug networks within Hyderabad. The recognition places Hyderabad on the global map, as it triumphed over several high-performing police departments from 138 countries participating in the summit.

Impactful Drug Control Measures in Hyderabad

Over the last three years, the H-NEW team has made significant progress by:

Launching large-scale drug awareness campaigns among students and youth.

among students and youth. Arresting key narcotics suppliers and peddlers .

. Forming anti-drug committees in educational institutions.

in educational institutions. Promoting rehabilitation and recovery measures for addicts.

Commissioner CV Anand Expresses Gratitude

During his address, CV Anand credited the award to the hard work and dedication of his H-NEW team. He emphasized the innovative methods adopted in tracking, preventing, and eliminating drug-related activities in the city. “This award belongs to every officer who went the extra mile to make Hyderabad drug-free,” he said.

India’s Drug Challenges Highlighted at Global Platform

In a panel discussion at the summit, Anand spoke on India’s increasing drug challenges, especially post-COVID. He highlighted: