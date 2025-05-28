Hyderabad Police Conducts Coordination Meeting Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to Ensure Peaceful Celebrations

Hyderabad: In preparation for a peaceful, clean, and well-organized Bakrid celebration, the Hyderabad City Police conducted a coordination meeting at the Salar Jung Museum Auditorium. The meeting was chaired by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, and included senior officials from various government departments and community representatives.

Multi-Department Meeting to Tackle Festival Challenges

Officials from Animal Husbandry, GHMC, RTA, TGSPDCL, HMWSS&B, and law enforcement agencies attended the session. Prominent figures such as Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS (Additional CP, Law & Order); GHMC’s Charminar Zonal Commissioner; Sri Raghu Prasad, RTO-2 CZ Khairatabad; and others from veterinary services and engineering departments were present.

Several MLAs including Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), and MLC Mirza Rahmat Ali Baig also took part along with religious leaders, Qureshi community members, and Maulanas.

Checkpoints Only for Legal Oversight, Says Police Commissioner

Commissioner C.V. Anand emphasized that checkpoints around Hyderabad would be established only to prevent illegal animal transport and maintain law and order. He clearly stated that only authorized personnel such as police and government officials are permitted to inspect vehicles and requested the public not to engage in vigilantism.

Key Directives Issued to Departments

Animal Husbandry & GHMC

Both departments were instructed to ensure 24/7 availability of veterinary doctors at checkpoints.

GHMC

Deploy dog-catching teams before Bakrid

before Bakrid Distribute disposal covers to every household

Arrange special teams for carcass and waste collection

Provide adequate vehicles, JCBs, and sanitation staff for effective post-festival clean-up

Electricity & Engineering Departments

Directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festival period.

HMWSS&B

Told to maintain sewerage systems and continuous water supply.

RTA

Instructed to ensure the availability of drivers, mechanics, and cranes to address emergencies swiftly.

Religious Leaders Appeal for Cleanliness and Cooperation

Community and religious representatives urged the public to dispose of animal waste only at designated points, cooperate with authorities, and preserve Hyderabad’s Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb by maintaining peace and harmony.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Assures Robust Sanitation Measures

The GHMC Charminar Zonal Commissioner stated that extra sanitation staff and vehicles would be deployed, especially near mosques and residential wards. He assured that garbage bags will be distributed, and sanitation duties would be carried out efficiently.

Police Assures Full Support and Coordination

Commissioner Anand reiterated that only authorized GHMC, police, and veterinary staff would operate at the checkpoints. He assured that the Hyderabad City Police would fully cooperate with all departments to ensure a smooth and safe Bakrid. He emphasized that the success of the celebration depends on continuous coordination, public cooperation, and swift government response to any emerging issues.