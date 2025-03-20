Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Ganja Trade; Two Arrested in Joint Operation

In a significant operation, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) and Chikkadpally Police arrested a ganja peddler and an interstate supplier. The joint team seized 3 kg of ganja, two mobile phones, and ₹440 in cash, with the total worth of the seized material estimated at ₹1.5 lakh.

Accused Identified

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

🔹 Dara Sravan @ Appa – A local peddler from Amberpet, Hyderabad.

🔹 Shaikh Azhar – An interstate ganja supplier from Akola, Maharashtra.

How the Accused Operated

🔸 Dara Sravan, a cab driver and DJ operator, developed contacts with suppliers in Maharashtra during his travels. He bought ganja at a lower price and sold it in Hyderabad at higher rates to fund his lavish lifestyle.

🔸 Shaikh Azhar, an auto driver from Maharashtra, sourced ganja from Odisha and distributed it to dealers in neighboring states.

Case Details & Seized Items

On March 18, 2025, the police, acting on credible information, arrested the duo while they were making a transaction in Chikkadpally.

Seized Items:

✔ 3 kg of ganja

✔ ₹440 in cash

✔ 2 mobile phones (Samsung Galaxy M14 5G & Galaxy M34 5G)

Police Appeal for a Drug-Free Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police have urged the public to report any information related to drug abuse. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s activities to prevent them from falling prey to substance abuse.

For any drug-related information, citizens can contact the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing at 8712661601.

Officials Involved in the Operation

The arrests were made under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police YVS Sudeendra, with Inspector G.S. Daniel, SI C. Venkata Ramulu (HNEW), SHO B. Raju Naik, and SI P. Abhilash (Chikkadpally PS) leading the operation.

Hyderabad Police remain committed to curbing drug-related crimes and ensuring a safer society.