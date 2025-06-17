Hyderabad Police Crack ₹1.7 Crore House Burglary Case, Four Arrested
In a major breakthrough, the Narayanguda Police Station and the Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, apprehended members of a notorious house burglary gang and recovered stolen property worth approximately ₹1.7 Crores. The swift operation was launched based on a complaint registered under Cr. No. 164/2025 U/s 331(4), 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Burglary Reported in Basheerbagh Residence
On the night of June 5–6, 2025, unknown miscreants broke into a residence in Basheerbagh by removing the window grill. The complaint was filed by Sri N** R* K***, who reported the theft of approximately 173 tulas of gold, ₹17.5 lakh in cash, and several expensive watches from a safety locker. A formal FIR was registered at Narayanguda Police Station.
Inside Job Leads to Major Theft
Investigations revealed that the main accused, Chaupal Sagar Kumar (A-1), was aware of the household’s schedule, as his mother-in-law worked as a domestic help there. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, he conspired with five others—two of whom are women and still absconding—to execute the planned burglary.
Accused and Roles Identified
- A-1: Chaupal Sagar Kumar, 22, Pan shop owner
- A-2: Akash Kumar Mandal, 19, Bike mechanic
- A-3: Ashish – Absconding
- A-4: Ashwini Rachu – Absconding
- A-5: Shalini Rachu – Absconding
- A-6: Saqlain Khan, 19, Student
- A-7: Chandra Shekar Chaupal, 49, Receiver of stolen property
Swift Action Leads to Arrest and Recovery
Acting on credible intelligence, special teams led by senior officials, including the Addl. DCP East Zone and ACP Sultan Bazar Division, launched a manhunt. On June 16, 2025, four of the accused were nabbed at Kummarwadi, Asifnagar, while attempting to flee Hyderabad.
Recovered Stolen Property
- Gold Jewellery: 158 Tulas
- Cash: ₹10.75 lakhs
- Costly Watches: 8 units
- Total Value: ₹1.7 Crores
The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement during interrogation. Police are continuing efforts to trace the remaining stolen items and arrest the absconding accused.
Commendation for Hyderabad Police
The Hyderabad City Police’s prompt action and inter-agency coordination played a vital role in solving this high-value case. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the DCP East Zone.