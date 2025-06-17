Hyderabad Police Crack ₹1.7 Crore House Burglary Case, Four Arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Narayanguda Police Station and the Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, apprehended members of a notorious house burglary gang and recovered stolen property worth approximately ₹1.7 Crores. The swift operation was launched based on a complaint registered under Cr. No. 164/2025 U/s 331(4), 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Burglary Reported in Basheerbagh Residence

On the night of June 5–6, 2025, unknown miscreants broke into a residence in Basheerbagh by removing the window grill. The complaint was filed by Sri N** R* K***, who reported the theft of approximately 173 tulas of gold, ₹17.5 lakh in cash, and several expensive watches from a safety locker. A formal FIR was registered at Narayanguda Police Station.

Inside Job Leads to Major Theft

Investigations revealed that the main accused, Chaupal Sagar Kumar (A-1), was aware of the household’s schedule, as his mother-in-law worked as a domestic help there. Taking advantage of the family’s absence, he conspired with five others—two of whom are women and still absconding—to execute the planned burglary.

Accused and Roles Identified

A-1: Chaupal Sagar Kumar, 22, Pan shop owner

A-2: Akash Kumar Mandal, 19, Bike mechanic

, 19, Bike mechanic A-3: Ashish – Absconding

A-4: Ashwini Rachu – Absconding

A-5: Shalini Rachu – Absconding

A-6: Saqlain Khan, 19, Student

, 19, Student A-7: Chandra Shekar Chaupal, 49, Receiver of stolen property

Swift Action Leads to Arrest and Recovery

Acting on credible intelligence, special teams led by senior officials, including the Addl. DCP East Zone and ACP Sultan Bazar Division, launched a manhunt. On June 16, 2025, four of the accused were nabbed at Kummarwadi, Asifnagar, while attempting to flee Hyderabad.

Recovered Stolen Property

Gold Jewellery: 158 Tulas

158 Tulas Cash: ₹10.75 lakhs

₹10.75 lakhs Costly Watches: 8 units

8 units Total Value: ₹1.7 Crores

The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement during interrogation. Police are continuing efforts to trace the remaining stolen items and arrest the absconding accused.

Commendation for Hyderabad Police

The Hyderabad City Police’s prompt action and inter-agency coordination played a vital role in solving this high-value case. The investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the DCP East Zone.