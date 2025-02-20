Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation: 26 Cases Registered

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal sand mining and transportation across the state.

Special Operation by Hyderabad Police

Following the directives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Hyderabad City Police, under the supervision of C.V. Anand, DG and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, launched a special operation from February 14 to February 19. The operation focused on curbing unauthorised sand transportation.

Results of the Operation

During the crackdown, the Hyderabad City Police registered 26 cases related to illegal sand extraction and transportation throughout the city. Authorities seized eight vehicles, arrested 57 individuals, and confiscated 1,196 tonnes of illegally transported sand.

Also Read: Hyderabad Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Inaugurates DRF Staff Training Program

Commitment to Law and Order

The Hyderabad City Police have reaffirmed their dedication to upholding law and order in the city. They have vowed to take strict action against illegal activities, including unauthorised sand transportation. The authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or directly to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.