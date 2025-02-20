Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation: 26 Cases Registered

The Telangana government has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal sand mining and transportation across the state.

Fouzia Farhana20 February 2025 - 16:23
Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation: 26 Cases Registered
Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Illegal Sand Transportation: 26 Cases Registered

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ramped up its efforts to combat illegal sand mining and transportation across the state.

Special Operation by Hyderabad Police

Following the directives of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Hyderabad City Police, under the supervision of C.V. Anand, DG and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, launched a special operation from February 14 to February 19. The operation focused on curbing unauthorised sand transportation.

Results of the Operation

During the crackdown, the Hyderabad City Police registered 26 cases related to illegal sand extraction and transportation throughout the city. Authorities seized eight vehicles, arrested 57 individuals, and confiscated 1,196 tonnes of illegally transported sand.

Also Read: Hyderabad Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Inaugurates DRF Staff Training Program

Commitment to Law and Order

The Hyderabad City Police have reaffirmed their dedication to upholding law and order in the city. They have vowed to take strict action against illegal activities, including unauthorised sand transportation. The authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or directly to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana20 February 2025 - 16:23

Related Articles

Hyderabad Construction Material Suppliers Complain of Harassment by Telangana Police to Owaisi

Hyderabad Construction Material Suppliers Complain of Harassment by Telangana Police to Owaisi

20 February 2025 - 18:42
Hyderabad’s Virtual Career Events for Women: A February Must-Do

Hyderabad’s Virtual Career Events for Women: A February Must-Do

20 February 2025 - 17:21
Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Footpath Encroachments in Quthbullapur

Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Footpath Encroachments in Quthbullapur

20 February 2025 - 16:12
Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Inaugurates DRF Staff Training Program

Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Inaugurates DRF Staff Training Program

20 February 2025 - 14:46
Back to top button