Hyderabad Police Deports Ugandan Woman Linked to Drug Trafficking, H-NEW Takes Swift Action

In a major crackdown on drug-related activities, the Hyderabad City Police has apprehended and deported a Ugandan national who was staying illegally in India and allegedly involved in drug trafficking. The action was carried out by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) to prevent activities detrimental to national security.

Ugandan National Deported from Hyderabad

The deported foreigner has been identified as Juliana Victor Nabitaka (27), a native of Kampala, Republic of Uganda. She was sent back to her home country after investigations revealed her involvement with foreign drug peddlers operating in major Indian cities.

Entry into India and Movement Across Cities

According to police records:

Juliana arrived in India on a Tourist Visa

She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on 12 February 2024

on She stayed in Chennai (4 months) , Mumbai (2 months) and Bengaluru (8 months)

, and During her stay, she came in contact with foreign drug traffickers

Police said she later became involved in drug supply and trafficking activities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to earn easy money.

Illegal Stay After Visa Expiry

Juliana’s tourist visa expired on 18 January 2025, though her passport remains valid until 31 October 2033. Despite the visa expiry, she continued to stay in India illegally and allegedly remained active in unlawful drug-related activities.

Arrest in Tolichowki Area

While moving with suspected drug peddlers in the Tolichowki Police Station limits, Juliana was apprehended by the H-NEW team. During interrogation, she failed to produce valid documents supporting her stay in Hyderabad and admitted to overstaying after her visa expiry.

Deportation Process and Blacklisting

To ensure her removal from India:

H-NEW coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Hyderabad

An exit permit was obtained

was obtained She was blacklisted from re-entering India

Her travel was arranged from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

A team led by Inspector G.S. Daniel escorted and deported her to Uganda on 21 December 2025 at 4:00 AM.

Police Appeal: Help Build a Drug-Free Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing has appealed to the public to remain alert, noting that some foreigners enter India on medical, student, or business visas and continue to stay illegally after expiry, engaging in drug supply and trafficking.

Public Advisory

Refrain from substance abuse

Parents should closely monitor children’s activities

Report drug-related information to H-NEW helpline: 8712661601

Police urged citizens to cooperate in making Hyderabad a drug-free city.

Officials Behind the Operation

The operation was carried out by:

Inspector G.S. Daniel , H-NEW

, H-NEW SI C. Venkata Ramulu and H-NEW staff

The action was supervised by Vaibhav Gaikwad, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/H-NEW, Hyderabad City.