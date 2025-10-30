Hyderabad Police Destroy Seized Narcotics Worth ₹4.56 Crore in First Phase of 2025

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Monday disposed of narcotic substances worth ₹4.56 crore as part of the first phase of the 2025 drug disposal drive. The operation was conducted by the Drug Disposal Committee, chaired by DCP (Detective Department) N. Swetha, IPS, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, IPS.

The seized contraband, linked to 128 NDPS cases registered between 2019 and 2025 across 26 police stations in Hyderabad, was destroyed at M/s G.J. Multiclave (India) Pvt. Ltd., a biomedical waste management facility located in Edulapalle village, Nandigama mandal, Rangareddy district.

The destroyed substances included 1,585.9 kg of ganja, 6.47 grams of cocaine, 159.4 grams of MDMA, 4.6 grams of ecstasy pills, 4,450 ml of hash oil, four LSD blots, three Nitravet tablets, and two OBC papers.

Officials noted that this marks the first phase of drug disposal for 2025. In comparison, during the previous year, contraband worth ₹10.56 crore linked to 326 cases was destroyed in two phases.

DCP N. Swetha, who chaired the operation, reaffirmed the Hyderabad Police’s commitment to curbing drug trafficking and ensuring the safe and legal destruction of seized narcotics as part of ongoing efforts to maintain a drug-free city.