Hyderabad Police Foil Drug Smuggling Bid, Woman and Youth Caught with 18 Kg Marijuana

Hyderabad: Domalguda police arrested a woman and a youth on charges of smuggling marijuana. Police said the duo was carrying the contraband to sell in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference at the Central Zone DCP office, DCP Shilpa Wali gave details. She said that Komal Somnath, a resident of Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was running a drug business along with her relative, Sahil Mahesh Salanke.

On Tuesday morning, Domalguda police detained them after they were seen carrying luggage bags in a suspicious manner at Liberty intersection. During investigation, it was revealed that both had purchased marijuana from a man named Babu in Vijayawada at a price of ₹18,000 per kg.

The police said that 18 kg of marijuana, worth about ₹4.5 lakh, was recovered from their possession. In addition, two mobile phones were also seized.

The investigation revealed that the accused had been selling marijuana at high prices in Aurangabad for some time. Babu, who supplied the drugs, is currently absconding, and police have launched a search for him.

A case has been registered against the accused, and they have been sent to remand.