Hyderabad Police Gears Up for Bakrid: Check-Posts, Sanitation, and Security Measures Announced

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Bakrid festival, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand held a high-level coordination meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Thursday. The meeting included officials from GHMC, HMWSSB, the electricity department, veterinary services, and other key departments to ensure a safe and hygienic celebration.

Check-Posts to Curb Illegal Animal Transport

To prevent the illegal transportation of animals, the Hyderabad police will set up check-posts around the city commissionerate. These posts will monitor animal movements, ensuring they are accompanied by proper veterinary certificates and are fit for slaughter. Any vehicle found violating the rules will be seized and redirected to GHMC-designated goshalas or animal holding points.

Also Read: Telangana to Disburse Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Sanction Letters on June 2: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Only Officials to Inspect Animal Transport

Commissioner CV Anand emphasized that only government officials and police personnel are authorized to stop or inspect vehicles carrying animals. He appealed to the public and animal activists (gorakshaks) not to take the law into their own hands.

24/7 Veterinary Services at Check-Posts

The GHMC and the Animal Husbandry Department have been directed to ensure the presence of 24/7 veterinary doctors at all check-posts for real-time inspections and certifications.

Sanitation Drive Across the City

Ahead of Bakrid, GHMC has been instructed to:

Deploy dog-catching squads in sensitive areas to manage stray dog populations.

in sensitive areas to manage stray dog populations. Distribute disposal bags to every household for safe disposal of animal remains.

to every household for safe disposal of animal remains. Deploy special sanitation teams on the festival day for prompt removal of garbage and animal waste.

Additional garbage collection vehicles, JCBs, and tippers will be stationed near mosques and key locations to handle increased waste.

Power, Water, and Transportation Readiness

To ensure smooth festivities, the following directives were issued:

Electricity Department : Guarantee uninterrupted power supply during Bakrid.

: Guarantee uninterrupted power supply during Bakrid. HMWSSB : Monitor sewer systems and maintain constant water supply.

: Monitor sewer systems and maintain constant water supply. RTA: Provide sufficient drivers, mechanics, and cranes to manage transportation needs.

Local Coordination Teams for Efficient Management

Anand proposed forming local, zonal, and commissionerate-level coordination teams with members from all concerned departments. These teams will facilitate seamless communication and quick response to any issues arising during the festival.

GHMC Assures Full Sanitation Support

The GHMC Commissioner outlined an extensive sanitation plan, promising additional sanitation staff, quick access to garbage bags, and round-the-clock monitoring. The public can expect a cleaner and safer environment during Bakrid.