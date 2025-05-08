Hyderabad Police Intensify Surveillance at Religious Places Amid National Security Advisories

Hyderabad: In response to a central government advisory urging all states to maintain heightened vigilance, Hyderabad Police have ramped up security measures around religious places to prevent any attempts at communal unrest.

Night Patrols Ordered to Monitor Places of Worship

The Hyderabad Police have instructed all night duty officers at the local, divisional, and zonal levels to mandatorily inspect key places of worship during their night shifts. The goal is to deter anti-social elements from creating disturbances or attempting desecration during low-visibility hours.

Also Read: Hyderabad Airport Faces Flight Cancellations Amid Operation Sindoor

Anti-Desecration Drills Conducted During Early Hours

Patrolling teams have been directed to carry out thorough anti-desecration checks during the early morning hours, before the public arrives at religious sites. According to a senior official, “The objective of the pre-dawn drill is to detect and remove any objectionable items placed by miscreants and address damage, if any, before public notice.”

Patrol Teams Equipped for Immediate Response

Police patrol vehicles are equipped with protective gear such as lathis, stone guards, and helmets. They also carry saffron flags, green chaddars, paint boxes, and other materials to repair or replace damaged symbols at religious sites quickly. These preventive actions aim to de-escalate potential tensions swiftly.

Focus on Identifying Repeat Offenders

Authorities have emphasized surveillance on individuals with a past record of inciting communal unrest. “We have directed patrol parties to not only conduct drills but also keep a close watch on known offenders,” another senior official said.

Heightened Alert After Pahalgam Massacre and Indo-Pak Tensions

This move comes in the wake of increasing national security concerns following the Pahalgam massacre and escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The Hyderabad Police have also ramped up security around vital installations, military bases, and key government buildings.

Fear of Enemy Influence Behind Internal Security Push

There are growing concerns that enemy agents or their sympathizers could try to create internal disturbances across the country. As a result, Hyderabad Police are maintaining a state of high alert to safeguard public order and religious harmony.