Hyderabad Police Issue 9-Month Traffic Advisory for Elevated Corridor Construction on NH-44

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the commencement of elevated corridor construction between Paradise Junction and Dairy Farm Road (NH-44). The restrictions will come into effect from October 30, 2025, and are expected to remain in place for around nine months, officials confirmed.

According to the advisory, traffic will remain completely closed in both directions between Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction and Balamrai throughout the construction period. Authorities have also urged commuters to avoid traveling between Balamrai and CTO Junction, as severe congestion is anticipated in the area.

To ensure smoother movement, police have mapped out alternate routes for various directions.

Vehicles from Balanagar heading towards Panjagutta or Tank Bund can use the route via Tadbund – Mastan Café – Diamond Point – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI .

heading towards can use the route via . Motorists from Suchitra travelling towards the same destinations are advised to take Safe Express – Bapuji Nagar – Centre Point – Diamond Point – Mudfort – NCC – JBS – SBI .

travelling towards the same destinations are advised to take . Traffic from Tank Bund, Ranigunj, Panjagutta, Rasoolpura, or Plaza heading to Tadbund will be diverted at Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction through Anna Nagar – Balamrai – Tadbund.

Residents of Anna Nagar have been asked to avoid taking wrong turns towards Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction for routes leading to Panjagutta or Tank Bund. Instead, they may use the bylanes at Meeting Point, Hockey Ground, or the Law & Order Police Station, or proceed via Balamrai.

Traffic officials have requested the cooperation of citizens and urged them to follow the diversion routes for their own convenience and safety. For updates and assistance, the public can contact the Traffic Helpline at 9010203626 or follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook, X (@HYDTP), or their official WhatsApp Channel.

The advisory was issued by D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, who appealed to motorists to remain patient and plan their travel accordingly during the ongoing infrastructure work.