Hyderabad Police Issue Notices to Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Revocation

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Hyderabad Police have issued notices to four Pakistani nationals residing in the city, directing them to leave the country by tomorrow. These individuals were found to be on short-term visas, unlike the majority of the 213 Pakistanis currently living across the three commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda — who hold long-term visas (LTVs).

Central Government Revokes Visas for Pakistani Nationals in India

Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which India has directly attributed to Pakistan, the central government has revoked all valid Pakistani visas, including tourist and business categories. Visas for Pakistani nationals will cease to be valid after April 27, while those on medical visas have until April 29 to exit the country.

Telangana DGP Issues Urgent Advisory to Pakistani Residents

Telangana DGP Jithender issued a public statement warning all Pakistani citizens residing in the state to make immediate arrangements to return to their home country. He confirmed that those found overstaying beyond April 27 would face strict legal action.

“Pakistani nationals in Telangana must return to their country immediately. They can travel via the Attari-Wagah border, which will remain open till April 30,” said the DGP.

High Alert Across States as India Acts Tough Post-Pahalgam Attack

Multiple state governments, including Telangana, are now on high alert, coordinating with central authorities to implement the new visa rules. The Centre has issued fresh warnings to Pakistani nationals across India, advising immediate departure to avoid deportation or legal consequences.

India Condemns Cross-Border Terrorism, Targets Pakistani Support Network

Indian authorities have squarely blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, viewing it as part of an ongoing cross-border terrorism strategy. The Centre is now implementing a series of diplomatic and internal security measures aimed at severing ties with Pakistan and removing any foreign nationals considered to be security threats.