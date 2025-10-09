Hyderabad Police Issues Guidelines for Temporary Firecracker Licenses Ahead of Diwali

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming Diwali festivities, the Hyderabad City Police have issued a notification regarding the temporary licensing process for individuals wishing to possess and sell firecrackers within the city limits. The licenses will be issued under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the associated rules of 1983 (amended in 2008). Authorities have warned that any violations of the Act or rules will attract legal action and penal provisions.

Applicants seeking temporary licenses must submit their applications manually in Form AE-5, with submissions open from October 9, 2025, and the last date for filing applications set as October 15, 2025. Applications received after this deadline will not be considered.

To complete the application process, candidates are required to provide the following documents:

NOC from the Divisional Fire Officer

Land permission from GHMC authorities for government land, or NOC/agreements from private landowners in case of private property

for government land, or in case of private property Copy of previous year’s license (optional)

(optional) NOC from neighbors if the shop is in a standalone pucca structure

if the shop is in a standalone pucca structure Site plan of the shop (blueprint copy)

(blueprint copy) Original license fee receipt of Rs. 600, paid at State Bank of India, Treasury Branch, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad

The police have made it clear that incomplete applications or submissions lacking any of the required documents will be summarily rejected.

The notification emphasizes the importance of compliance with safety regulations, ensuring a secure and organized celebration for the citizens of Hyderabad. The licensing process is being overseen by the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the respective zones.

This step is part of the city police’s efforts to regulate the sale of explosives and minimize hazards during the festive season, while allowing vendors to operate legally within the framework of the law.