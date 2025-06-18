Hyderabad Police Launches VIP Helpline Members — A Direct Line to City Safety

Hyderabad: In a proactive step towards enhancing community policing, Sri C V Anand, IPS, Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, and Chairman of the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), launched a dedicated helpline number exclusively for HCSC members. The helpline — +91 8712661555 — is aimed at facilitating direct communication between members and the council for non-emergency safety concerns, guidance, and collaboration.

Jewellers Meet Highlights HCSC Partnership

The announcement was made during a special meeting organized by HCSC for jewellers in Hyderabad. Addressing the participants, Sri C V Anand invited the jeweller community to join hands with HCSC in its mission to make Hyderabad a safer place to live and conduct business. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts in strengthening community security and encouraged jewellers to actively engage with the council.

Encouragement to Take Co-Ownership of Safety Initiatives

Sri C Shekar Reddy, Secretary General of HCSC, echoed the Commissioner’s sentiment and urged jewellers to participate in HCSC initiatives and take co-ownership in promoting safety. “Being part of HCSC is not just about attending events; it is about building a secure community together,” he said.

Overview of HCSC’s Safety Contributions

Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), gave an overview of HCSC’s role in making Hyderabad a safe city. He highlighted the organization’s multi-domain initiatives spanning anti-narcotics, women’s safety, traffic management, infrastructure protection, and cybersecurity.

The event was also attended by Sri Prasanth Kumar, Joint Secretary of the HCSC CSR Forum, and Smt. P. Pushpa, SP (Technical) TGICCC & in-charge DCP SMIT, further underscoring the multi-agency cooperation in ensuring urban safety.

About Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC)

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is a not-for-profit society that collaborates with the Hyderabad City Police, government bodies, and private establishments to strengthen safety across the city. HCSC actively promotes awareness and implements strategic safety programs through stakeholder engagement and partnerships in key areas such as public safety, cybersecurity, women’s protection, and traffic discipline.