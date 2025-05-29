Hyderabad Police Launches Zonal Cyber Cells Across All 7 Zones to Tackle Cybercrime Surge

Hyderabad: In a major step towards curbing the rising wave of cybercrime, the Hyderabad City Police has officially launched Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) across all seven police zones. The move is aimed at decentralising investigations and ensuring faster, localised responses to a wide range of cyber offences, from financial fraud to social media harassment.

Officials say that the ZCCs will enhance the police’s ability to block fraudulent transactions in real-time, offer timely victim support, and increase conviction rates.

Cybercrime in Hyderabad: A Growing Threat

Hyderabad’s cybercrime policing journey began with the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), launched on January 16, 2010, with just 40 personnel. Recognising the fast-evolving threat landscape, the CCPS was revamped in April 2023, expanding into a 147-member strong force led by a DCP and supported by experts in investigation, tech, and law.

Also Read: Relief Ahead for Hyderabad Commuters: New Flyovers and Underpass Planned for Banjara Hills – Check Routes

The city has witnessed a staggering 786% increase in cybercrime cases over the past nine years, with the most notable spike during the COVID-19 pandemic (2019–2020), when cases rose from 1,393 to 2,550.

This consistent rise, which continued through 2024, reflects both the increasing prevalence of digital fraud and greater public awareness and willingness to report cybercrime, officials said.

ZCCs: Structure, Staff, and Public Role

Each Zonal Cyber Cell will function under the respective Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and serve as a dedicated unit for handling cybercrime complaints. Their services will include:

Registering complaints via the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP)

Blocking fraudulent transactions in real-time

Investigating digital fraud and tracing suspects

Recovering lost money and assisting victims with case updates and legal aid

Coordinating with the CCPS and forensic experts

Conducting cyber safety awareness programs for the public

A total of 61 trained personnel have been deployed to the ZCCs, including 7 Inspectors, 7 Sub-Inspectors, 3 Head Constables, 36 Police Constables, and 8 Home Guards. All officers have undergone intensive training by CCPS experts in cyber forensics, digital law, and investigative techniques.

Each ZCC has been outfitted with modern IT infrastructure: two desktops, two laptops, printers, executive workstations, secure victim handling spaces, and facilities for proper documentation.

Public Can Call 1930 for Cybercrime Help

Citizens can report cybercrimes by dialing the 1930 helpline or visiting the nearest police station. Complaints registered on the NCRP will be directly assigned to the respective Zonal Cyber Cell for investigation.

Officials believe this decentralised system will ensure faster complaint resolution, minimise financial losses, and ensure swift action against offenders.