Hyderabad Police Nab Drug Supplier With 7.5 Kg Ganja in Kanchanbagh

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Commissioner’s Task Force (Southwest Zone) in coordination with Kanchanbagh Police apprehended a drug supplier and seized 7.5 kilograms of ganja from his possession. The estimated value of the seized contraband and related items is around ₹1,86,000.

Drug Peddler Identified as Errakunta Resident

The accused, Mohd Amer, aged 27, hails from Errakunta, Balapur under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Working as a car driver for the past five years, Amer reportedly turned to drug peddling to fund his lavish lifestyle, which his regular income could not support.

Procurement and Sale of Ganja Uncovered

Mohd Amer allegedly sourced ganja from an unidentified person in Mangalhat and later from Mohd Ismail @ Shabba, a resident of Hafeez Baba Nagar, Hyderabad. Amer bought the narcotic at ₹2,000 per 100 grams and sold it to local customers at inflated rates between ₹3,500 and ₹4,000, making considerable profit.

On July 1 evening, Amer procured 7.5 kg of ganja from Ismail and was returning to his residence when he was caught by police following a credible tip-off.

Operation Executed by Joint Police Teams

The arrest was made jointly by the Commissioner’s Task Force South West Zone team and Kanchanbagh Police under the supervision of:

G. Santosh Kumar , Inspector of Police, Task Force

, Inspector of Police, Task Force Y. Kamal Kumar, Inspector of Police, Kanchanbagh PS

With key field support from SI G. Vijayanand (Task Force) and SI K. Raju (Kanchanbagh PS) along with their staff.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been booked against the accused under Cr No. 87/2025 U/s 8(c) r/w 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act at Kanchanbagh Police Station. The investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the supply chain.

Police Appeal to Youth and Parents

The Hyderabad City Police issued a strong appeal to the general public, especially the youth and parents, urging them to stay away from drugs.

“Many youngsters are falling prey to drugs, ruining their future and disturbing families. We urge citizens to report any drug-related activities and help build a drug-free Hyderabad,” the police statement read.

(Ande Srinivasa Rao)

Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police,

Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City