Hyderabad Police Nab Two Men for Illegal Possession of Country-Made Pistol

Hyderabad: In a swift operation on October 7, 2025, the Special Zonal Crime Team (SZCT), CCS Hyderabad, in coordination with Falaknuma Police, apprehended two men found in illegal possession of a country-made firearm. The accused were identified as Vijay Yadav (25), a fruit vendor from Lingampally, Chandanagar, originally from Jharkhand, and Bunty Kumar Yadav (22), also a fruit vendor from Santosh Nagar, Jharkhand.

According to police sources, the duo migrated to Hyderabad and had been working in local wine shops and bars in Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta. Investigations revealed that Vijay Yadav had purchased a 0.7 mm country-made pistol from a source in Bihar, identified as Sonu Kumar, three months prior for Rs. 58,000, intending to sell it for profit. Together with Bunty Kumar, he reportedly tried to sell the weapon to anti-social elements by sharing photos of the firearm.

Recovered Items:

Country-made pistol (0.7 mm)

Two mobile phones (Oppo & Vivo)

Police confirmed that the main supplier, Sonu Kumar, remains at large, while Vijay Yadav and Bunty Kumar have been taken into custody. The operation was led by Inspector D. Bikshapathi of the Special Zonal Crime Team, under the supervision of ACP G. Venkateswar Reddy, along with the staff of Falaknuma Police.

Authorities have issued a stern warning to anyone possessing illegal firearms or weapons, urging them to voluntarily surrender their arms at the nearest police station. The Hyderabad City Police emphasized that anti-social activities are under strict surveillance and swift action will be taken against offenders.