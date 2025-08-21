Hyderabad Police, Peace Committee Join Hands for Peaceful Ganesh & Milad Celebrations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand, on Thursday, convened a meeting with members of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee from all city zones at the TG ICCC Auditorium, Banjara Hills, to review arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi festivals.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand highlighted the vital role of the Peace and Welfare Committee in maintaining harmony in Hyderabad. He said 1,500 members are working across the city, and their efforts in fostering cooperation among diverse religious groups have been instrumental in upholding Hyderabad’s tradition of “Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb.”

The Commissioner emphasised that the services of the members would be crucial in the coming days and urged them to extend full cooperation to local police in maintaining law and order. He also called for inducting more youth into the committees, stressing that community participation is key to effective policing.

Members of the committee, in turn, assured the police of their support to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the festivals. They stressed that strong police-public relations could help resolve law and order issues more effectively and pledged to extend their cooperation beyond the festivals to curb anti-social activities and promote social harmony.

The meeting was attended by Additional CP (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann, who also serves as Chairman of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee; DCP (Special Branch) Apoorva Rao, IPS, Vice-Chairman; DCP (South Zone) Sneha Mehra, Coordinator; and a senior officer, a police statement said.