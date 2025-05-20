Hyderabad Police Refute Claims of Sensitive Document Theft at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have strongly refuted media reports claiming that sensitive documents were stolen from the Raj Bhavan by outsiders.

In an official statement, the police clarified that the incident in question pertains to an internal disciplinary and criminal matter involving a suspended employee, not a security breach.

Suspended IT Staffer Arrested for Misusing Colleague’s Photos

According to a press release issued by ACP Panjagutta, S. Mohan Kumar, the controversy began when a female employee at the Raj Bhavan lodged a complaint on May 10, accusing her colleague, 45-year-old Srinivas, an IT hardware staffer, of digitally altering her photos in an obscene manner and sharing them with another employee.

Following a preliminary investigation, Srinivas was arrested on May 12, subsequently released on bail, and officially suspended from his duties.

Unauthorized Entry and Hard Disk Theft During Suspension

Despite his suspension, Srinivas allegedly re-entered the Raj Bhavan premises without authorization and stole a hard disk from the office computer system that contained the inappropriate images.

Upon learning of the theft, the IT department head at Raj Bhavan filed another complaint on May 14, which led to Srinivas’ second arrest on May 15. The stolen hard disk was successfully recovered, and Srinivas was remanded to judicial custody.

No Involvement of Outsiders or Theft of Government Documents

Officials from Raj Bhavan and the police department have confirmed that no outsider was involved in the incident and that no sensitive or classified government documents were stolen.

Police and Raj Bhavan Urge Media to Verify Facts

Both the police and the Raj Bhavan administration have urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing reports, warning against the spread of false or misleading news that could cause unnecessary public concern.