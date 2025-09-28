Hyderabad Police Report 17 pc Fall in Crime, CV Anand Credits Teamwork

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner and DG, C V Anand, on Sunday, said that the overall crime rate in the city had dropped by 17 per cent over the past year.

Speaking at a crime review meeting with senior officers, Anand praised the coordinated efforts of the Commissionerate’s officers and staff, noting that their dedication had made the city safer.

He said the collective commitment of the force had ensured that festivals, processions, and public meetings in Hyderabad were being conducted peacefully without disturbances.

“The Hyderabad City Police have worked together as a team to safeguard peace and security, achieving remarkable results. With collective effort, we can achieve anything. Let us continue with the same spirit and work towards making Hyderabad a ‘Crime-Free City’,” he remarked.

According to official data, the total number of registered cases fell from 38,206 between September 2023 and August 2024 to 31,533 between September 2024 to August 2025, marking a 17 per cent reduction. Murder cases dropped from 85 to 73, attempt-to-murder cases fell by 29 per cent, hurt cases declined by 15 per cent, and kidnapping cases came down by 12 per cent. Cybercrime also registered a 14 per cent fall, with the detection rate improving from 40 to 42 per cent.

Property-related crimes showed a significant decline as well, with cases reducing from 5,484 to 4,082, a 26 per cent drop. Robbery cases fell by nearly half, while thefts saw a 27 per cent reduction. The recovery rate of stolen property also improved slightly from 54 to 55 per cent.

Crimes against women presented a mixed picture. Rape cases decreased from 632 to 485, a 23 per cent fall, while cases of outraging the modesty of women declined by 20 per cent and kidnappings by 10 per cent. However, dowry deaths showed a slight increase, rising from 11 to 13 cases.

The meeting was attended by Additional CPs, Joint CPs, and DCPs of various zones. Anand commended their efforts and urged the officers to maintain the momentum in the drive to further reduce crime in the city, a police statement said.