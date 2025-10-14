Hyderabad Police Seize 2.1 Kg of Cannabis, Arrest Two Dealers Near Adarsh Nagar Hill Fort

Hyderabad: In a successful anti-drug operation near the Adarsh Nagar Hill Fort ESIC office, excise officials arrested two individuals involved in selling cannabis. The operation was carried out following a tip-off about illicit drug sales in the area.

The Special Task Force (STF) team, led by Anji Reddy, conducted a raid targeting the suspected dealers. During the operation, Mukesh and Manjula were apprehended, and authorities seized 2.1 kilograms of cannabis along with a two-wheeler used for transporting the contraband.

Also Read: Drain Water Dispute Sparks Clash Between Congress Leader Feroz Khan and MIM Workers in Nampally

Excise officials have also registered cases against four others — Devaraj, Dev, Shaik Khalid, and Aman — who allegedly assisted the primary suspects in trafficking the drugs. The investigation is ongoing to trace the wider network involved in the illegal sale of narcotics.

Authorities emphasized that such raids are part of a continuing crackdown on drug distribution in Hyderabad and urged citizens to report suspicious activities to help curb the illegal trade.